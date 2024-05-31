Viking Starts Third Great Lakes Season

Viking is celebrating the start of its third season in the Great Lakes, with the Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris deployed in the region.

The season features itineraries that operate between Toronto and Duluth and explore all five Great Lakes until early October when both ships return to Antarctica.

Additionally, two new itineraries in the Great Lakes for 2026 are now open for booking. The 10-day Great Lakes Treasures voyage sails roundtrip from Milwaukee, with new ports of call for Viking, including Chicago, Canada’s Fathom Five National Marine Park and Benjamin Islands. The 17-day Niagara and Great Lakes Treasures voyage sails between Toronto and Milwaukee, with visits to Niagara Falls, Canada’s Point Pelee National Park and a transit of the Welland Canal.

“The Great Lakes region is a phenomenal place that is close to home for many of our guests, but one that few have yet to fully discover. With more than 10,000 miles of coastline, world-class cities and remote wilderness areas, it is truly a destination that is best explored by ship,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “We would like to thank our local partners for the warm welcome once again, and we look forward to introducing more curious travelers to the Great Lakes this season and in future years.”

Highlighted 2024-2026 Great Lakes season: