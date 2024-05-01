Viking Goes Public with IPO, $24 Per Share Pricing

Viking will go public on Wednesday and has priced its IPO at $24.00 per share, near the high end of its target range of $21.00 to $25.00 per share, representing a valuation of approximately $11 billion on a fully distributed basis.

Viking’s Chairman and CEO, Torstein Hagen, and the Viking management team will be ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Viking’s Chairman and CEO, Torstein Hagen said: “Today marks a historic day for Viking and our family of employees, guests, travel advisors and valued partners around the world. We have always done things differently from others in the travel industry. We create experiences for thinking people, and ever since the beginning, our vision has been that travel should be more about the destination and local culture. Now, as one of the world’s leading travel companies, we are capitalizing on significant opportunities ahead to meet increasing demand for culturally enriching experiences and our guest’s desire to explore the world.”