SRSA Issues the First Maritime Tourism Agent License to Cruise Saudi

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued the first maritime tourism agent license for cruise ships to Cruise Saudi, according to a press release.

The maritime tourism agent license was handed by the Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA, Eng. Mohammed Bukhari, to the Chief Destination Experiences Officer at Cruise Saudi, Barbara Buczek, at the Cruise Saudi headquarters in Jeddah.

This step is expected to aid in advancing the coastal tourism sector by regulating coastal tourism activities.

The Maritime Tourism Agent’s role includes providing services for marine watercraft (such as yachts and cruise ships) to practice safe and sustainable marine tourism activities.