Singapore May Merge Cruise Terminals

Singapore’s two cruise terminals, the Singapore Cruise Centre at HarbourFront and the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore at Marina South, will be consolidated in the coming years.

According to The Straits Times, the move would free up space and allow a continuous promenade to be established as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront. Three berths near HarbourFront – Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani – will move to Tuas by 2027, as previously announced.

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) chief executive Lim Eng Hwee said: “With the port moving, there’s a lot of infrastructural work that needs to be done – some reclamation and the cruise hub will be formed as part of that. And when all the infrastructure is done, we will progressively build up the area.”

Lim added that over the past three to four decades, the authorities are recognizing the importance of flexibility and the need to “always have the ability to make big changes, in the event that there’s a big driving force that changes the way we live, work and play”.