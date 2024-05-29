Seabourn Introduces Non-Alcoholic Mixology Program

Seabourn is launching Zero @ Sea, a new zero-proof mixology program offering non-alcoholic cocktails.

The Zero @ Sea menu includes ingredients and flavors free of alcohol, such as elderflower, bursts of fresh citrus and botanical spirits, the company said.

The new cocktails are available fleetwide in all bars and lounges together with an upgraded selection of nonalcoholic wines, sparkling wines and beers.

“We understand that our guests’ preferences are always evolving, and we’ve seen an increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Our new Zero @ Sea program was designed to meet those needs for alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages,” said Gerald Mösslinger, senior vice president of guest operations.

“The heart of our ultra-luxury experiences is to provide our extraordinary guests the luxury of choice, and we’re proud to offer an extensive menu of innovative and delicious zero-proof cocktails for guests to enjoy when they sail on Seabourn.”

Guests on Seabourn ships can indulge in twists on popular cocktails such as the “Amalfi Spritz” with non-alcoholic Rosé and Lyre Italian Orange; “Ginger Blossom” with Seedlip Groove 42, elderflower and ginger ale; “Ginny ‘n Tonic” with Optimist Bright, elderflower and grapefruit; and the “Not So Cosmo.”

The new cocktails were developed by Seabourn’s culinary and beverage team, led by Michael Simon, senior manager of restaurant and bar operations, and Francisco Fernandes, corporate manager of service operations.

Our team was inspired by the growing interest in and increasing requests for alternative cocktails and non-alcoholic options among our guests. In response, we developed premium, zero-proof cocktails that not only promise flavor but are also visually appealing,” said Simon. “The new Zero @ Sea menu pledges a delightful experience for every guest, assuring that the absence of alcohol does not equate to a compromise in taste or complexity.”