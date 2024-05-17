Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings for 2025-26 Sailings from Singapore

Royal Caribbean International opened bookings for its 2025-26 season in Singapore with the Ovation of the Seas set to be based at Marina Bay.

From October 2025 through March 2026, the Quantum Class ship will visit destinations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and more on three- to eight-night voyages.

The three-and-four-night sailings take guests to the UNESCO World Heritage Site George Town in Penang, Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand.

Travelers who want more time to explore Southeast Asia can take advantage of the longer itineraries, such as a five-night cruise with an overnight in Phuket tand an eight-night getaway to Bali to visit temples of Celukan Bawang in Bali and Lombok, Indonesia.

“Ovation is a ship packed full of adventure, and with the new season’s line-up of holidays, friends and families can choose to holiday their way between short getaways to Penang and Phuket and longer sailings to Indonesia or with nights out in Phuket,” said Angie Stephen, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International.

“Singapore is the gateway to explore many of Asia’s most loved destinations, and it’s the combination of all the region has to offer and the unparalleled Royal Caribbean experiences that has made Southeast Asia a central part of tens of thousands of memorable holidays over the course of 15-plus years. And that will only continue for years to come.”