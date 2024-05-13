Resorts World Cruises to Homeport in the Arabian Gulf in 2024-25

Resorts World Cruises is deploying the Resorts World One in Dubai from October 18, 2024, to April 13, 2025.

Starting from October 18, 2024, the Resorts World One will homeport in Dubai operating weekend getaways to Night Sir Bani Yas on Fridays; three-night cruises to Khasab and Muscat departing on Sundays; and two-night Doha sailings departing on Wednesdays.

Guests looking for longer sailings can combine two or all three itineraries. The Resorts World One will also add Doha as a homeport during the Qatar school holidays from October 24 to November 2, 2024.

“We are excited to introduce the Resorts World Cruises brand to the Arabian Gulf with the Resorts World One cruise ship. As an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia, we have decades of valuable experience in the cruise and hospitality sector, especially in catering to the needs of different ethnic and religious markets,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises. “Both cities Dubai and Doha are key international gateways to the Middle East and with the support of the respective local governments, authorities and travel partners, we look forward to further developing cruises to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.“

Saud Hareb Almheiri, cruise tourism and yachting lead, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, Dubai continues to further consolidate its status as a leading global city for business and leisure, aligned with the goals of our Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. In choosing Dubai as their ship’s homeport and debut destination in the Middle East, Resorts World Cruises has further highlighted Dubai’s position as the cruise capital of the region.

“With its strategic location, diverse destination proposition, world-class infrastructure, ease of access, and superior air connectivity, Dubai has become a significant part of the itineraries of international cruise lines, and this development will drive increased visitation, enrich the tourism landscape and contribute towards the city’s economic growth. As we look forward to welcoming more cruise travelers from around the world, we thank Resorts World Cruises for choosing Dubai, and we also extend our gratitude to all other stakeholders and partners, including DP World, for their continued support in developing and promoting Dubai as the cruise gateway to the region.”

Abdullah Yousuf, director of international operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Sir Bani Yas Island is one of Abu Dhabi’s most beautiful hidden treasures, providing total immersion in nature and wildlife, and a serene stopover for cruise travelers. With the addition of family-friendly adventure activities, the island offers the chance to have varied, memorable experiences that will thrill every type of visitor. We look forward to welcoming travelers to the island, inspiring them to return and explore the full array of wonders that Abu Dhabi and its cruise routes have to offer.”