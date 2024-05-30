Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils New Fare Options

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled new fare options, providing guests with more ways to tailor their journey to their unique preferences, according to a press release.

Guests who make a booking on or after July 1, 2024, can choose between:

All-Inclusive Cruise Fare, with perks ranging from unlimited shore excursions and specialty dining to valet laundry service. Guests can also use credit cards or airline loyalty points to purchase their flights.

Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare, which includes roundtrip flights with the ability to choose their preferred air class and up to $500 credit per suite ($250 per guest) for a private executive chauffeur service through Blacklane, a new service that may be used for additional transfers between home and airport or to upgrade complimentary airport to ship coach transfers.

“We are thrilled to announce our new All-Inclusive Fare options which cement Regent’s industry-leading value proposition as The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience, while giving guests more freedom and flexibility to personalize their journey to their unique tastes and preferences,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“After gathering extensive feedback from our loyal guests and valued Travel Partners the message was loud and clear that ‘Flexibility is the Ultimate Luxury’ with luxury travelers desiring more choice to customize their travel before and after their cruise experience.”

“Guests who still want to include business class air in their package can easily do so by choosing the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare and their desired air class, ensuring an even more hassle-free and seamless journey from start to finish. With our new Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare, guests will enjoy even more luxuries included with the addition of a brand new up to $500 per suite private executive chauffeur service inclusion in partnership with Blacklane which can be used to upgrade any part of their travel journey.”

Blacklane will also become the line’s exclusive provider for private transfers for guests who have attained Seven Seas Society Titanium status and above, granting them free private transfers.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and founder of Blacklane, added: “Adding our premium chauffeur service experience to Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ new Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare is an honor. We, along with our chauffeurs, strive to deliver an unforgettable peace-of-mind experience to our guests – what better way for luxury travelers to start or end an outstanding vacation this way.”