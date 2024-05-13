Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Queen Elizabeth Makes Maiden Call to Sasebo

In Sasebo

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth made its maiden call to Sasebo Port in Nagasaki Prefecture on May 10.

The ship arrived around 6 a.m. and docked at Miura Pier for an overnight visit. To commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural visit, a welcome ceremony was held onboard followed by the “Queen Elizabeth Festival” celebration, featuring performances by the Sasebo City Band, local musicians, university and high school students, dance groups and taiko drumming.

Vice Mayor Nishimoto said: “Since this is the first overnight cruise in Nagasaki Prefecture, we hope you enjoy Sasebo’s night view which is said to rival Nagasaki City’s, and the fresh seafood boasting the second highest catch in Japan.”

Additionally, 3,000 commemorative Queen Elizabeth postcards were distributed and so the terminal remained open 24 hours for this special occasion, allowing visitors to view the ship illuminated at night. 

The Queen Elizabeth arrived while sailing its nine-night Big Band Ball voyage, which departed from Tokyo on May 5. After departing Sasebo, the Queen Elizabeth set sail for Shimizu before returning to Tokyo on May 14.

 

