Puerto Valparaiso Wraps Up Big 2023-24 Cruise Season

Puerto Valparaíso concluded the 2023-24 cruise season when the Carnival Firenze docked at berth 1 of the Terminal 1 on April 12.

During the 2023-24 season, the port welcomed over 54,500 visitors, an increase of nearly 30 percent compared to the previous season’s 41,987 visitors. Additionally, the season saw the servicing of 35 vessels, up 12 percent from the 2022-23 period.

Franco Gandolfo, general manager of Puerto Valparaíso, said: “A pivotal element in the successful progression of this cruise season has been the comprehensive coordination undertaken throughout the period among all involved parties at the port, spanning both the public and private sectors.

Gandolfo thanked everyone who contributed to the successful cruise season, including the ship agencies and tour operators as well as the Maritime Authority, the Agriculture Department (SAG) and Chilean Customs.

He added: “Our commitment to progress remains steadfast as we delineate the forthcoming challenges. This is in line with the pledges we have made to the city under the Agreement for Valparaíso. A cornerstone of this agreement is the construction of a pier with priority for cruise ships—a development poised to unlock new opportunities within the cruise industry and create expansive areas that will bolster tourism in the city.”

Valparaiso Mayor Jorge Sharp said: “The 35 ship calls we’ve experienced this season are a testament to Valparaíso’s allure within the cruise industry. This not only confirms our city’s status as a favored destination but also signifies a vital step towards economic revitalization. The influx of thousands of tourists has infused life into our city over these months. Such positive developments galvanize our commitment to furthering the city’s recovery and fortifying security measures to bolster the tourism sector.”

Highlights of the 2023-24 season included four double-ship days and the first triple-call since 2016, bringing over 8,000 visitors to the city on December 23. October 2023 was the busiest month of the season, with eight ships serviced, while January brought the most visitors, 11,700 passengers and 4,300 crew members.