Princess Partners Launches ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ Collection

Princess Cruises, in collaboration with celebrities Pitbull, Jason Aldean and Romero Britto, launched its all-new “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection.

Debuting on the Sun Princess, the “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection features select wines and spirits, from premium vodka to organic notes of crafted wine, according to a statement.

“We are proud to partner with esteemed celebrities like Pitbull, Jason Aldean and Romero Britto to introduce the ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection and deliver an exceptional selection of spirits that reflect the diverse tastes and preferences of our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “The Love Line Collection is a natural extension of the elegance and sophistication found throughout our Princess ships and makes every sip a journey worth savoring.”

Highlights of the premium spirits collection include:

Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull

Love Prosecco by Britto

Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean

Guests booked on a Princess Premier package will enjoy the exclusive collection as part of their beverage options.

The “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection is now available aboard the Sun Princess and will be available across the Princess fleet this summer.