Princess Announces Extended 2025-26 Japan and Southeast Asia Season

Princess Cruises announced it will extend the number of Diamond Princess itineraries exploring Japan during the 2025-26 season.

“We truly make it easy to travel to Japan and Southeast Asia on our Diamond Princess Love Boat to experience these amazing destinations,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“For our fall 2025 through winter 2026 season, we’re thrilled to expand our Japan cruises from Tokyo (Yokohama) during the beautiful fall foliage season and continue to Singapore to highlight the best of Southeast Asia. Plus, our guests only need to unpack once to experience these storied countries while enjoying vibrant shore excursions and our regional culinary and entertainment offerings onboard.”

The new fall 2025 season offers 11 new voyages ranging from nine to 22 days in length, visiting 25 destinations in Japan as well as stops in Korea and Taiwan.

Highlights include:

13-day Circle Japan Fall Foliage sailing taking place during the beautiful autumn leaves season

Nine-day Circle Japan voyage a circumnavigation of the country with stops at Nagasaki, Akita and Sakaiminato

Nine-day Southern Islands departures to the southernmost part of Japan and the lush islands of Okinawa and Ishigaki

10-day Kyushu and Korea cruise, which sails these large islands of Japan including visits to Hiroshima, Osaka (for Kyoto) and Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji)

Guests can combine these 18- to 22-day itineraries for a 40-day adventure.

After wrapping up its extended Japan season, the Diamond Princess will sail to Singapore on a 12-day Southeast Asia and Japan cruise with calls in Taipei (Keelung) and Hong Kong to kick off three roundtrip Singapore sailings, including: