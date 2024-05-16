Port of Skagway Welcomes Silver Nova on Maiden Call

The Port of Skagway, Alaska welcomed the Silver Nova on its maiden visit on May 13, 2024.

Following a traditional plaque exchange, Skagway officials were given a tour of the ship, including the spa, library, art collection and the new Sea and Land Taste or S.A.L.T Lab.

Launched in 2023, the Silver Nova will make a total of 19 scheduled visits to Skagway in 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Silver Nova to the Port of Skagway and anticipate a remarkable season ahead, “ said Cody Jennings, Skagway port director. “Our goal is to deliver exceptional experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.”

The Nova departed Skagway heading for Sitka and Hubbard Glacier before ending the voyage in Seward, Alaska on May 16.