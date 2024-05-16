Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Skagway Welcomes Silver Nova on Maiden Call

Silver Nova in Skagway

The Port of Skagway, Alaska welcomed the Silver Nova on its maiden visit on May 13, 2024. 

Following a traditional plaque exchange, Skagway officials were given a tour of the ship, including the spa, library, art collection and the new Sea and Land Taste or S.A.L.T Lab.

Launched in 2023, the Silver Nova will make a total of 19 scheduled visits to Skagway in 2024. 

“We are thrilled to welcome the Silver Nova to the Port of Skagway and anticipate a remarkable season ahead, “ said Cody Jennings, Skagway port director. “Our goal is to deliver exceptional experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.”

The Nova departed Skagway heading for Sitka and Hubbard Glacier before ending the voyage in Seward, Alaska on May 16.

