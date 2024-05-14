Port NOLA President and CEO Announces Departure

Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced that its President and CEO Brandy D. Christian will step down from her role in June to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

Christian has served as the president and CEO of Port NOLA since January 1, 2017, and as the CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) since its acquisition by Port NOLA on February 1, 2018.

“We cannot overstate the exemplary leadership that Brandy Christian has provided throughout her tenure,” said Walter Leger, Jr., chairman of the Port NOLA Board of Commissioners and the NOPB Commission. “Under Christian’s guidance, Port NOLA has navigated through profound challenges and achieved remarkable successes. Chief among those successes is the leadership team that Christian has assembled and nurtured to carry Port NOLA and NOPB forward. Through her vision and leadership, Christian has positioned Port NOLA to regain its place as the premier destination within the global supply chain as we embark on a transformational economic development project in the Louisiana International Terminal. We wish Brandy all the best as she begins this new and exciting challenge.”

Christian joined Port NOLA as its chief operating officer in 2015 and was appointed president and CEO two years later. Christian has also overseen the fundraising project to support the $1.8B Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), a new container facility in St. Bernard Parish set to begin construction in 2025.

“Reflecting on my time as President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of NOPB, I will be departing with immense gratitude for the dedicated team and supportive community who have made Port NOLA a beacon of innovation and efficiency,” said Christian. “Together, we have navigated challenges and embraced opportunities thoughtfully and strategically, propelling our port and region to new heights. As I step down, I am confident in Port NOLA and NOPB’s continued success under new leadership and look forward to witnessing their ongoing contributions to global trade and prosperity.”

Port NOLA also announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ronald Wendel, Jr., will assume acting leadership of Port NOLA and NOPB after Christian’s departure.