Palfinger Marine: Drydock Season in Full Swing

The drydock season for Palfinger Marine is in full swing, with projects lined up for the spring, according to a statement.

Palfinger started the season with a drydock project in Singapore, which involved a team of technicians from the U.S., Dubai, and Spain offices working together to refinish the exterior of 28 lifeboats and two fast rescue boats.

The next drydock took place in Freeport, Bahamas, where technicians refinished four tenders and the canopies of 14 lifeboats, followed by another drydock in Cadiz.

Various projects including installing lifeboat canvases and fendering were completed. The team managed both projects simultaneously, the company added.

After a six-day break, the Palfinger teams began working on the next set of ships, two in France, one in Spain and one in the Bahamas.

Work included completing the regulatory 5-year inspection on the davits and winches, replacing the release gear and updating fast rescue boats, the canopies of lifeboats and tenders. The projects are still in progress and expected to be completed this week.

The company is gearing up for back-to-back drydock projects in Freeport. In addition to working on lifeboats and tenders, the team will perform in-depth maintenance of life raft davits and complete the regulatory 5-year inspection on the davits, winches, lifeboats and release gear.