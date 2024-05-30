Oceania Cruises’ Marina Resumes Service After Refurbishment

Oceania Cruises’ Marina is back in service after an extensive refurbishment, including the addition of three new dining options.

Guests aboard the Marina can now enjoy Aquamar Kitchen, a new wellness-inspired venue, which debuted on the Vista last year; a poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies; and a new al fresco Pizzeria serving Italian dishes.

“Marina is the first – the original – ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do on board each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

“The addition of these three relaxed, yet refined, eateries to Marina is the perfect way to spotlight that The Finest Cuisine at Sea does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants. It’s also a perfectly prepared pizza, accompanied by a chilled glass of white wine enjoyed on deck, as you set sail with a warm breeze around your shoulders; or a decadent poolside ice cream or flavorful smoothie as you relax on your sun lounger.”

Executive Culinary Director Alexis Quaretti said: “The introduction of these three wonderful culinary venues on board Marina is just the start of an exciting new taste journey for Oceania Cruises. Of course, there is an incredible amount of work going on to prepare for the arrival of Allura next summer, but we have so much going on aboard all our beautiful ships. Eric and I are looking at every menu and every dish we serve, as you’ll see with the return of Marina.

“The ethos behind The Finest Cuisine at Sea is at the heart of everything we do; it all starts with the best ingredients, the best team and a precise plan as to how each mouthful should taste – regardless of whether it’s a lunchtime burger at Waves Grill or an extravagant souffle in The Grand Dining Room. We have so much to talk about, I cannot wait to share more in the coming weeks and months.”

In addition to new culinary offerings, public spaces aboard the Marina including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library have been updated with new carpets and upholstery.