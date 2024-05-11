Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Norwegian Cruise Line to Host 2024 Investor Day

Norwegian Viva Funnel

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on May 20 at the New York Stock Exchange, NYC.

According to a press release, the event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the company’s senior leadership team.

Attendance at the live event is by invitation only and will be broadcast online, available to all interested parties. A replay of the webcast and related slide presentations will remain accessible on NCL’s website for an additional 30 days.

