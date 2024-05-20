Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Strategy and New 2026 Financial Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced a new “Charting the Course” strategy, which includes a refreshed vision; strategic initiatives centered around four pillars encompassing people, product, growth platform and performance; and three-year financial and sustainability targets geared at enhancing shareholder returns. according to a company statement.

In conjunction with the new strategy announcement, the company is also raising its guidance for full year 2024 across several metrics.

The “Charting the Course” strategy leads off with a bold new vision to “Vacation Better. Experience More.” that aims to resonate with guests of its cruise brands—Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—and inspire team members, both shipboard and shoreside, to deliver on this vision to the nearly three million guests that sail on the company’s brands each year.

Under this new vision, the company said it wants to position itself as a leader in vacation experiences, both at sea and on land.

“We are thrilled to begin charting our new course with a transformational strategy that will guide our plans for future growth. Our new ’Vacation Better. Experience More.’ vision not only captures our commitment to offer our guests unforgettable vacation experiences, but focuses our over approximately 40,000 team members to deliver on that commitment through the several strategic initiatives that comprise our ‘Charting the Course’ strategy,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “This strategy has already been set in motion with initiatives such as our recent announcement regarding eight transformational newbuilds for our three brands and infrastructure improvements for our private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. We will continue to innovate and build on our foundation of success—not just financially, but also sustainably through our Sail & Sustain program.”

The Company’s strategic initiatives aim to drive performance to achieve its “Charting the Course” financial and sustainability targets1, by the end of 2026:

Adjusted Operational EBITDA Margin of approximately 39%, approaching historical levels.

Adjusted EPS of approximately $2.45, representing a 2-year CAGR from 2024 to 2026 of over 30%.

A reduction of Net Leverage to the mid-four turn levels, continuing its commitment to strengthening its balance sheet.

Record Adjusted ROIC of 12% exceeding pre-2020 levels.

Renewing its commitment to a 10% greenhouse gas intensity reduction from 2019 baseline levels2.

Based on current strong demand and an improved outlook for the year, the Company is increasing its full year 2024 guidance, raising expectations for Net Yield growth from 6.4% to 7.2%, increasing Adjusted EBITDA from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion and upping its Adjusted EPS from $1.32 to $1.42.

“We have continued to see very strong demand and record bookings. We are now thrilled to launch this financial plan by setting long term targets with increased 2024 guidance, putting ourselves on solid footing to enhance shareholder value in the coming years,” said Mark Kempa, chief financial officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.