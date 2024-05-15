MSC World America to Offer Largest MSC Yacht Club

MSC’s upcoming ship, the MSC World America, will feature the largest MSC Yacht Club with 152 suites when the ship launches in April 2025 from Miami.

The new ship will feature seven onboard districts including the MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line’s “ship-within-a-ship” concept. Introduced in 2008, the MSC Yacht Club concept offers priority embarkation at the cruise terminal, a dedicated concierge team, personalized butler service 24/7, premier room service and private areas.

Cristian Comirla, brand performance director, MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises, said: “MSC World America will take our MSC Yacht Club product to new heights as the largest MSC Yacht Club in the North American market. With exclusive amenities, top-notch service and luxurious benefits, MSC Yacht Club offers a tranquil holiday for guests who prefer to have a more relaxing and secluded cruise experience, yet still have access to the excitement of the ship’s entertainment, specialty dining and other amenities.

“MSC Yacht Club guests on MSC World America will also have access to Ocean House at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, providing an elevated experience at our private island in The Bahamas with a private beach and restaurant coupled with personalised service. With an elevated onboard experience that extends once guests are ashore at Ocean Cay, there are so many benefits to sailing in MSC Yacht Club and we are thrilled to be offering the latest and greatest to MSC World America sailing in the Caribbean.”

MSC World America’s MSC Yacht Club highlights include:

Expansive Sundeck with the lower deck featuring a bar and grill with an expanded seating area. The upper deck includes whirlpools and private cabanas. For the first time, MSC Yacht Club guests aboard the World America will have a chance to enjoy table service from the nearby bar and grill.

Owner Suites – Two multi-room Owner Suites offer bedrooms with a walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom, a separate living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace with a hot tub and al fresco dining area.

Duplex Suites – Spanning two decks and aimed for families or larger groups traveling together.

A premium beverage package, high-speed internet, thermal spa access and priority access to the ship’s entertainment venues are also included in the MSC Yacht Club experience.