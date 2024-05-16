MSC Cruises to Show 2024 Soccer Tournament Live Onboard

This summer, MSC Cruises guests can watch the 2024 European football (soccer) tournament live onboard.

Matches will be broadcast live on all MSC Cruises ships sailing in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe between June 14 and July 14, starting with the tournament’s first match between Germany and Scotland.

Guests can watch the games in selected bars and lounges onboard, with some ships offering pool-deck viewing and sports bars. Some ships sailing in Europe will also offer tournament-themed activities including table football games, penalty shoot-out challenges, trivia competitions and create-your-own team shirt events with the chances to compete for prizes.

Twenty-four European nations will compete in the event staged every four years, this year to be hosted in Germany.