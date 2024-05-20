Marella Cruises Launches Industry First Microplastic Filter Initiative

Marella Cruises and Cleaner Seas Group announced the launch of an industry first microplastic filter initiative aboard the Marella Explorer.

According to a press release, Marella installed installed two INDIKON filters on the Marella Explorer’s crew laundry system for a six-month trial to prevent affecting marine ecosystems from plastic microfibres.

The washing machine filter, engineered by Cleaner Seas Group, that can be fitted to existing washing machines for microplastic capture from the machine’s wastewater. Working with the University of Surrey, the company will monitor and measure the microplastics captured onboard the ship.

Olivia Wells, sustainability manager at Marella Cruises, said: “We are committed to finding ways to further look after the natural environment in which our ships sail. By working with Cleaner Seas Group during this six-month trial as an industry first initiative, we believe that it will support future studies on preserving and protecting oceans.”

Dave Miller, CEO at Cleaner Seas Group, said: “We are thrilled to be working on this ocean conservation initiative with Marella Cruises. By collaborating with one of the largest cruise lines in the UK, we hope to set a new course in microplastic capture prevention at sea.

The cruise line will review the results of the trial before rolling out the INDIKON filters across the entire fleet: the Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 and the new Marella Voyager.