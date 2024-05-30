MAN Cryo to Design Hydrogen Supply for Net-Zero Norwegian Ferries

Torghatten Nord A/S has contracted MAN Cryo to work on the design and engineering of two hydrogen-powered newbuild RoPax ferries, according to a press release.

The project results from a Norwegian government initiative for major vessels operating on the mainland-Lofoten Islands crossing to become emission-free.

As per the contract, MAN Cryo will provide the design for bunkering systems, hydrogen piping and vent masts for the vessels. In addition, MAN Cryo will act as a system integrator for the hydrogen process plant, coordinating with other major suppliers in the project.

Eirik Olsen, operational director of Torghatten Nord AS, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this contract with MAN Cryo. By this contract, we have extended our cooperation from LNG to also include hydrogen.”

Gjermund Johannessen, CEO of The Norwegian Ship Design Company, said: “We have been working with MAN Cryo on several projects in the past, and we know it as a forward-thinking and solution-oriented company. We look forward to continuing our good collaboration with MAN Cryo and to bring their gas expertise onboard the prestigious hydrogen ferry projects for Torghatten Nord.”

Henrik Malm, managing director MAN Energy Solutions Sweden, said: “This new order underscores MAN Energy Solutions’ leadership within developing future-fuel systems for the maritime sector. With a strong focus on advanced engineering, tailored design and seamless integration capabilities, our specialist team at MAN Cryo is setting new standards in sustainable marine operations. In this way, we are contributing significantly to ‘Moving Big Things to Zero,’ a testament to our vision for a cleaner, greener maritime future where innovation leads the way in reducing ecological footprints. Torghatten Nord is set to revolutionize ferry transportation with these vessels powered by green hydrogen, which will be a critical step towards achieving zero-emission operation.”