Kempinski Hotels Appoints Barbara Muckermann as CEO

Kempinski Hotels appointed Barbara Muckermann as chief executive officer.

The announcement follows Muckermann’s previous decision to leave her role as President of Silversea Cruises, where she had spent 14 years.

“I could not be more thrilled to be joining Kempinski Hotels as CEO during such a pivotal time for the brand”, said Muckermann.

“I am delighted to play an integral role in this incredibly iconic brand’s next chapter while honoring its rich history, and very much look forward to working in tandem with amazing colleagues globally to continue to make the Kempinski name synonymous with individual luxury.”

“Barbara has always been at the forefront of luxury, and her proven ability to elevate the guest experience while simultaneously maximizing profitability for leading travel brands made her the ideal choice to lead Kempinski Hotels,” said René Nijhof, chairman of the Board of Directors Kempinski Hotels S.A. “Her dynamic, forward-thinking approach will be vital as we continue to usher in a new era of luxury for our brand. As Barbara takes the helm, she will be the first woman in the company’s 127 years of history to lead this iconic brand.”

Muckermann joins the global hospitality group with 82 hotels in 36 countries just as it prepares for growth in new regions worldwide, the company said in a statement.