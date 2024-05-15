HX Cancels Alaska Cruises Due to Drydock Delay

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) is canceling two cruises to Alaska onboard the Roald Amundsen due to a delay at the ship’s planned drydock.

In a statement sent to booked guests, the company explained that the 2019-built expedition vessel is currently undergoing planned maintenance at a shipyard in Central America.

“The planned drydock stay in Panama will require unforeseen technical repairs,” HX said. “Unfortunately, these repairs will prevent the Roald Amundsen from arriving in time for the planned expedition,” the company added.

“Therefore, we made the difficult decision to cancel your upcoming expedition trip. We understand and share your disappointment with this news and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The cancelled cruises were scheduled to depart on May 12 and 28, 2024. Sailing one way between Seward and Vancouver, the 12-night itineraries feature visits to destinations in Alaska and British Columbia.

Among the planned ports of call were Alert Bay, Misty Fjord, Wrangell, Petersburg, Sitka and Haines. The Roald Amundsen was also scheduled to visit Icy Bay, College Fjord, Point Adolphus, William Henry Bay and more.

According to the statement, HX is offering guests a few alternatives, including moving their reservations to new dates.

The Roald Amundsen is now expected to resume service in time for its June 10, 2024, sailing. On that day, the ship is scheduled to depart from Vancouver on a 12-night cruise to Alaska and British Columbia.

In late August, the ship is scheduled to offer a 26-day Northwest Passage expedition that will sail from Nome, Alaska to Halifax, Canada.

Considered the world’s first battery-powered hybrid cruise ship, the Roald Amundsen first entered service in July 2019.

The 530-guest vessel was built by the Kleven Shipyard in Norway and was followed by a sister ship, the 2020-built Fridtjof Nansen.

Both vessels were designed to offer itineraries in remote and polar regions, including the Arctic and the Antarctic Peninsula.