Hurtigruten Introduces Signature Voyages

Hurtigruten unveiled Signature voyages, featuring multiple enhancements on its Norway sailings.

The Svalbard Line (summer season) and The North Cape Line (winter season) offer guests an opportunity to “Live the Legend of Norway” and immerse themselves in the natural wonders and cultural treasures of the region.

Launched last year as the Svalbard Express and the North Cape Express, the new names reflect product enhancements, while also differentiating them from the Original Coastal Express products, the company said in a statement.

“At Hurtigruten, our valued guests are at the heart of everything we do,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten. “Their feedback drives our innovation, shaping the offerings we provide and ensuring that every aspect of their experience exceeds expectations.”

“Our Signature voyages embody the essence of Norwegian coastal cruising. Each itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to ensure our guests embark on a journey that captures the very essence of Norway’s coastal charm and heritage.”

Highlights of the Signature voyages include: