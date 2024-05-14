Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Hurtigruten Introduces Signature Voyages

Trollfjord

Hurtigruten unveiled Signature voyages, featuring multiple enhancements on its Norway sailings.

The Svalbard Line (summer season) and The North Cape Line (winter season) offer guests an opportunity to “Live the Legend of Norway” and immerse themselves in the natural wonders and cultural treasures of the region.

Launched last year as the Svalbard Express and the North Cape Express, the new names reflect product enhancements, while also differentiating them from the Original Coastal Express products, the company said in a statement.

“At Hurtigruten, our valued guests are at the heart of everything we do,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten. “Their feedback drives our innovation, shaping the offerings we provide and ensuring that every aspect of their experience exceeds expectations.”

“Our Signature voyages embody the essence of Norwegian coastal cruising. Each itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to ensure our guests embark on a journey that captures the very essence of Norway’s coastal charm and heritage.”

Highlights of the Signature voyages include:

  • All-inclusive experience featuring authentic Nordic cuisine
  • Enhanced guiding with an expanded Coastal Experience Team onboard
  • Exclusive activities such as hikes, excursions, lectures and photography workshops
  • Relaxation amenities

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.