Holland America Line Introduces New Royal Dutch Tea

In honor of International Tea Day, Holland America Line is elevating its afternoon tea with the new Royal Dutch Tea experience offered in the Dining Room free of charge.

Royal Dutch Tea will replace the existing afternoon tea experience featuring sweet and savory options inspired by the brand’s Dutch heritage. The new tea experience will also include traditional bites and teas.

“Whether a tea connoisseur or a novice, guests will enjoy the upgraded offering, which gives a nod to our Dutch legacy of more than 150 years of sailing,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our guests are avid enthusiasts of the afternoon tea tradition, and we are excited to combine this longstanding service on sea days with our rich Dutch heritage.”

New Dutch sweets include:

Moorkop (Dutch Cream puff), whipped cream, mandarin.

Maple Stroopwafel, Napoleon cream, fresh berries.

Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake), almond slice.

Gevulde Koeken (Dutch Cookie), Marzipan, short sugar pastry.

Appletaart (Mini Dutch Apple Tartlets), cookie base, cinnamon and raisins.

New Dutch Sandwiches: