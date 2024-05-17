Holland America Launches New Destination-Inspired Beverage Program

Holland America Line has announced an enhancement to its onboard beverage program with regionally inspired cocktails by notable mixologists, according to a recent press release.

This new offering, debuting in May, features exclusive cocktail menus tailored to the destinations of their sailings, such as Alaska and Europe, created by renowned bartenders Sam Ross and Tess Posthumus.

Drew Foulk, senior manager of beverage operation and dining innovation at Holland America Line, said: “Sam and Tess bring an exciting dimension to our beverage offerings. We take pride in providing our guests the opportunity to explore the world, and now we can take our guests on a simultaneous journey of taste and discovery.”

Ross, known for his innovative reinterpretations of classic cocktails, collaborated with Holland America Line to create six distinctive drinks for Alaska cruises. Ross’s lineup includes unique concoctions like the “Juneau, AK” and the “PNW Penicillin,” the latter being a contemporary adaptation of his famous Penicillin cocktail.

Ross was named the 2011 “U.S. Bartender of the Year” and whose bar, Attaboy, won “Best Bar in the U.S.” by The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022.

For Europe sailings, Holland America Line partnered with Tess Posthumus, an award-winning bartender from Amsterdam. Posthumus, who owns several bars including Flying Dutchmen Cocktails, crafted a series of drinks that reflect European elegance and Dutch heritage.

Her creations feature the “Olive Oil Fat-Washed Dutch Courage Martini” and the “Raisin-Infused Rotterdam Runner.”

The exclusive cocktails will be available onboard starting in May, offering guests an enhanced experience that aligns with the cultural depth and scenic beauty of their travel destinations.