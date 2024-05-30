Hobart Warewashing Technology for Icon of the Seas

Over 150 Hobart dishwashers were installed onboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, according to a company statement.

These include 82 undercounter, 42 hood-type, 15 utensil, 9 large conveyor and seven rack-type dishwashers.

“We are proud to have had the honor of installing our warewashing technology aboard this majestic ship. The most recent inspection by the U.S. Health and Safety authorities in April confirmed that HOBART’s warewashing technology is working perfectly – proof of our products’ reliability. Our relationship with Royal Caribbean dates back many decades and a large proportion of its fleet is equipped with our products. Around 90 percent of all cruise ships around the world are equipped with HOBART warewashing technology,” said Florian Kimmig, global marine sales manager.

In addition to the warewashing technology, the Icon is also equipped with 60 ELRO cooking applications made in Switzerland.