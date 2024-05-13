Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Hamburg Port Celebrates 835th Anniversary

AIDA Hamburg

Hamburg Port celebrated its 835th anniversary with 1.5 million visitors and a light and music show onboard the AIDAprima on Saturday evening.

Sponsored by AIDA Cruises for the tenth time, the event featured a special AIDA promotion area at the Platz der Deutschen Einheit, located at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg. 

Visitors enjoyed the opportunity to relax while enjoying music and culinary delights. Kayef and DJ Alle Farben played a DJ set from a floating pontoon stage in front of the ship, lit up by around 300 light drones.

Three AIDA Cruises ships visited Hamburg during the birthday weekend: the AIDAperla on May 10, AIDAprima on May 11 and AIDAsol on May 13.

 

