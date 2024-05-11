Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches Summer 2024 Sale

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced its new Summer Sale offering savings on selected 2024 cruises.

The Summer Sale offers savings on 40 voyages sailing between July and December 2024, as well as the chance to add a drinks package for just £20 per person per night on selected cruises. The offer is valid for new bookings made by June 26.

Solo travelers can also take advantage of other promotions, including 0 percent single supplements on selected cabin grades and sailings.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “There is now more value than ever in choosing a cruise as your next getaway.

“While general holiday prices are increasing, cruising with Fred. Olsen offers a wide range of features in one package – comfortable accommodation, delicious food, captivating entertainment and expertly crafted itineraries – with all the little details taken care of.

“When you cruise with us, you’ll enjoy a warm and friendly atmosphere and the feeling of being on a real ship, close to the sea.

“We carefully craft our on-board experience, just as we take great care when designing our itineraries to ensure they visit beautiful, interesting destinations at the best times of the year and include the most imaginative, scenic sailing routes, some of which are only accessible on smaller ships.”

Highlights of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Summer Sale include: