Foyle Port Opens 2024 Cruise Season

Foyle Port kicked off its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of the Seabourn Ovation on Tuesday, May 14.

The Ovation is the first of three ship visits scheduled for this week. Between now and September, more than 10,000 passengers and crew are expected to visit the North West of Ireland.

The Ovation is visiting Foyle Port as part of a 21-day sailing from Lisbon to Hamburg via Scandinavia. This season will also see Saga’s Spirit of Adventure making its inaugural call on Thursday, May 16. The World Explorer chartered by Rivages du Monde, will make a return visit to Lisahally on Sunday, May 19.

Foyle Port’s Harbor Master and Operations Director Bill McCann said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Seabourn Ovation to Lough Foyle once again following her maiden visit last May. We are seeing return calls from 92% of the cruise lines this year – we believe this speaks volumes to the positive experience received on previous visits and is a real testament to the destination.

“2023 was a record year for the port as we welcomed over 16,000 guests and crew with an estimated direct spend of over €1 million into the local economy benefiting local restaurants, shops, tourism providers, entertainment and transport companies. We eagerly anticipate further growth allowing for more international tourists to experience first-hand what a beautiful part of the world this is.”

Niamh McCarthy, managing director of Excursions Ireland said: “We are delighted to work alongside Foyle Port in bringing this unique part of our island to life through our tours. It is always very refreshing to work with a region who actively welcome cruise ships and this port is one of them. The variety of tours we offer from this region is second to none and the year-on-year feedback is phenomenal. We are looking forward to another busy 2024 season and also look forward to working alongside all at Foyle Port in the future to further promote and showcase this region and all it has to offer.”