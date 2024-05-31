Explora Journeys Partners with ITL World

Explora Journeys announced a strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia with ITL World to bring bespoke travel experiences to Saudi travelers, according to a statement.

Under the agreement, ITL World will leverage its network in travel management to introduce Explora Journeys’ offerings to a broader audience in Saudi Arabia.

Angelo Capurro, executive director of Explora Journeys, said: “We are delighted to partner with ITL World, a company that shares our vision of providing truly transformative travel experiences. This collaboration will allow us to bring our unique journeys to a wider audience in the Middle East, offering them the chance to explore the world in unparalleled luxury.

Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing, ITL World, added: “Our partnership with Explora Journeys underscores our commitment to offering the best in luxury travel to our guests in Saudi Arabia. We are excited to combine our local expertise with Explora Journeys’ exceptional offerings to create unique and memorable travel experiences.