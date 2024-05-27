Explora Journeys Announces Partnership with the 37th America’s Cup

Explora Journeys announced it has become a Global Partner of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, set to take place this year in Barcelona, Spain.

Teams from the United States, UK, Italy, Switzerland, and France will compete in the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Series before the ultimate showdown as the challenger earns the right to face off against the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Match.

As part of the collaboration, Explora Journeys will host the America’s Cup trophy onboard the Explora I on June 19.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: ” Our collaboration with the America’s Cup pays homage to a shared seafaring history of challenge and achievement. From the rich tapestry of the Cup’s history to our own 300-year maritime tradition, this partnership embodies our commitment to excellence, innovation, and a deep reverence for the sea.”

“Our ambition at Explora Journeys is to redefine luxury at sea,” added Vago. “Like the design of the America’s Cup yachts, it is an ongoing, evolving challenge that we embrace with passion and dedication. With vessels like Explora I and the upcoming Explora II, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in design and craftsmanship, sharing the same passion as the America`s Cup for maritime innovation and the relentless pursuit of perfection,” he added.

Grant Dalton, CEO of the America’s Cup Events, said: “We are delighted to welcome Explora Journeys as a Global Partner to the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup. They are driven by creating exceptional experiences at sea, and I have no doubt that during the two months of racing from August 22nd, we are going to see some of the most exceptional America’s Cup racing ever.”

The partnership marks the beginning of a series of activations and events in Barcelona, Spain, including the Official Race Village, that will include a dedicated Explora Journeys area, where guests can immerse themselves in the Ocean State of Mind. Additionally, the Explora Journeys logo will be displayed during the broadcast of the races.