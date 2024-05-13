Dondra Ritzenthaler Starts as Azamara Cruises’ New CEO

Azamara Cruises announced it has started a new chapter as Dondra Ritzenthaler officially begins her role as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, according to a press release.

A travel industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, Ritzenthaler has become known for her passion, positivity and dedication to travel partners. With her extensive experience in the cruise industry, proven success in sales and well-established relationships with trade partners, Ritzenthaler is poised to lead Azamara Cruises into a new era of expansion and excellence, the comapny sad.

“I’m thrilled to be officially joining the incredible Azamara team,” said Ritzenthaler. “I am very proud of what Azamara has already built and their growth as an independent cruise line, and I plan to drive our company’s growth even further by energizing and inspiring the team to be the best in the business.”

“We’ve eagerly awaited this day since announcing Dondra’s appointment, and we are confident that she will lead our team to into a new phase of growth while maintaining the integrity of our commitment to Destination Immersion® and an exceptional guest experience,” said Dan Hanrahan, Chair of Azamara Cruises.