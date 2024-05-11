Celebrity Cruises: Summer 2024 Deployment Breakdown

Celebrity Cruises’ 2024 summer capacity will be concentrated in Europe, with six ships. In addition is a unique summer program in the Far East, plus deployment in Alaska, Bermuda and the company’s continued year-round presence in the Galapagos.

With the Celebrity Beyond and the Celebrity Reflection in the region, the company is also maintaining a year-round programin the Caribbean.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2024 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Europe

Celebrity Ascent

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Built: 2023

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Piraeus (Greece); and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Several different itineraries sailing to the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, the Italian Riviera, Turkey, and more

Sailing Season: April 27 to October 26

Celebrity Apex

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2020

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: Four to 13 nights

Itineraries: Series of UK-based cruises to the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, Iceland, the British Isles, the Canary Islands, and more

Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands); Piraeus (Greece); and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Seven- to 12-night cruises to Northern Europe, Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and the British Isles, followed by fall season in the Mediterranean that features ten- and 11-night cruises to Italy, Greece, Croatia, Span, France, and more

Sailing Season: May 5 to November 29

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Nine and ten nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries cruising across the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, with visits to the Italian Riviera, the Greek Isles, Turkey, France, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and more

Sailing Season: May 16 to November 21

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Piraeus (Greece); Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)

Length: Ten and 11 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean featuring Croatia, Italy and Montenegro

Sailing Season: April 23 to November 7

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Ten- and 11-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean visiting Greece, Turkey and Cyprus, as well as 12-night cruises to the Canaries, and seven- to nine-night cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey

Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Celebrity Edge

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, in Canada’s British Columbia

Sailing Season: May 11 to September 20

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Icy Strait Point

Sailing Season: May 6 to September 22

Celebrity Summit

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Seward (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada sailing one-way between Vancouver and Seward and visiting Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, the Hubbard Glacier, and more

Sailing Season: May 10 to September 6

Caribbean

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (Spain)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas and Florida that include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to six- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

U.S. East Coast

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Cape Liberty and Boston (United States)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Bermuda, in addition to 11- and 12-night cruises to Greenland, Iceland, Canada & New England

Sailing Season: May 11 to October 11

Asia and the Pacific

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Built: 2000

Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)

Length: 11 to 13 nights

Itineraries: “Best of Japan” with visits to Hakodate, Aomori, Kobe, Hiroshima, Shimizu, Nagasaki, and more

Sailing Season: March 16 to October 18

Galapagos

Celebrity Flora

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Daphne Island, Elizabeth Bay, Puerto Egas, Caleta Tagus, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity: 16 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Mosquera Island, Dragon Hill, Cerro Brujo, Kicker Rock, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity: 100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting North Seymour, Santa Fe Island, Bahia Post Office, Puerto Ayora, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round