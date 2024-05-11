Celebrity Cruises: Summer 2024 Deployment Breakdown

Celebrity Cruises’ 2024 summer capacity will be concentrated in Europe, with six ships. In addition is a unique summer program in the Far East, plus deployment in Alaska, Bermuda and the company’s continued year-round presence in the Galapagos.
With the Celebrity Beyond and the Celebrity Reflection in the region, the company is also maintaining a year-round programin the Caribbean.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the 2024 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Europe
Celebrity Ascent
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Built: 2023
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Piraeus (Greece); and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Several different itineraries sailing to the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, the Italian Riviera, Turkey, and more
Sailing Season: April 27 to October 26
Celebrity Apex
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2020
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: Four to 13 nights
Itineraries: Series of UK-based cruises to the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, Iceland, the British Isles, the Canary Islands, and more
Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity: 2,886 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands); Piraeus (Greece); and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Seven- to 12-night cruises to Northern Europe, Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and the British Isles, followed by fall season in the Mediterranean that features ten- and 11-night cruises to Italy, Greece, Croatia, Span, France, and more
Sailing Season: May 5 to November 29
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal); Barcelona (Spain); and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Nine and ten nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries cruising across the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, with visits to the Italian Riviera, the Greek Isles, Turkey, France, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and more
Sailing Season: May 16 to November 21
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Piraeus (Greece); Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Ten and 11 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean featuring Croatia, Italy and Montenegro
Sailing Season: April 23 to November 7
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Piraeus (Greece); and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Ten- and 11-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean visiting Greece, Turkey and Cyprus, as well as 12-night cruises to the Canaries, and seven- to nine-night cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey
Sailing Season: Year-round
Alaska
Celebrity Edge
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Skagway, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, in Canada’s British Columbia
Sailing Season: May 11 to September 20
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Alaska visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Icy Strait Point
Sailing Season: May 6 to September 22
Celebrity Summit
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada); and Seward (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada sailing one-way between Vancouver and Seward and visiting Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, the Hubbard Glacier, and more
Sailing Season: May 10 to September 6
Caribbean
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity: 3,030 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (Spain)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas and Florida that include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to six- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
U.S. East Coast
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Cape Liberty and Boston (United States)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Bermuda, in addition to 11- and 12-night cruises to Greenland, Iceland, Canada & New England
Sailing Season: May 11 to October 11
Asia and the Pacific
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Built: 2000
Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)
Length: 11 to 13 nights
Itineraries: “Best of Japan” with visits to Hakodate, Aomori, Kobe, Hiroshima, Shimizu, Nagasaki, and more
Sailing Season: March 16 to October 18
Galapagos
Celebrity Flora
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Daphne Island, Elizabeth Bay, Puerto Egas, Caleta Tagus, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity: 16 guests
Built: 2007
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting Mosquera Island, Dragon Hill, Cerro Brujo, Kicker Rock, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity: 100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long expeditions to the Galapagos Islands visiting North Seymour, Santa Fe Island, Bahia Post Office, Puerto Ayora, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round