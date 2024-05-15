Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Celebrity Apex Set to Homeport in Southampton

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity CruisesApex kicks off its season from Southampton on Wednesday, May 15.

The Apex begins its European season with an eight-night Norwegian Fjords cruise with calls in Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium; Flam, Norway; Geiranger, Norway; Alesund, Norway; and Kristiansand, Norway.

“We’re bringing one of our most innovative ships, Celebrity Apex, to Southampton, providing guests the opportunity to sail in style directly from the UK,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “It’s an exciting time as we elevate cruising from the region, enabling our guests to explore and restore with premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and exciting activities and entertainment.”

The Celebrity Apex will sail from Southampton through October 2024, with itineraries ranging from four to 13 nights, exploring Northern Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

 

