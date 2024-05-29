Carnival Partners With Maritime University of Mexico

Carnival Cruise Line announced a partnership with the Maritime and Port University of Mexico to launch a cadet program aboard its fleet.

The partnership will offer cadets at the Maritime and Port University of Mexico the chance to complete a 180-day apprenticeship on a Carnival Cruise Line ship during the last year of their studies. The apprenticeship will include a hands-on training program that complements the cadets’ studies.

“We are impressed with the caliber of the curriculum at the Maritime and Port University of Mexico and its culture fits perfectly with our core values at Carnival,” said Domenico Rognoni, chief marine officer of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival has been sailing to Mexican ports for more than 50 years, so by providing cadets from the Maritime and Port University of Mexico with the opportunity to work on board our ships, we are providing career opportunities and furthering strengthening our longstanding relationship.”

“The signing of this agreement between the Maritime and Port University of Mexico and Carnival Cruise Line shows our shared understanding that education and tourism are two fundamental aspects for our respective advancement,” said Captain Alt. Manuel Gutierrez Gallardo, coordinator general of Mexican Ports and Merchant Marine.

Photo: Domenico Rognoni, chief marine officer of Carnival Cruise Line, signs agreement to launch new apprenticeship