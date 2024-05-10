Carnival Cruise Line Salutes Military Women

To cap off the first ever Fleet Week festivities in Miami and kick off Mother’s Day weekend, Carnival Cruise Line showed its support and appreciation for the military by saluting more than 150 women military members on the Carnival Conquest today.

During the program, U.S. Naval Academy graduate Vera Lannek, vice president of strategic sourcing for Carnival Corporation, shared heartfelt gratitude for the impact of the women’s military service. Carnival Conquest Cruise Director Stjepan Neral led recognition of the military branches, where military personnel across each branch were individually gifted a commemorative challenge coin by Carnival.

The program also included special recognition for military teams that assist in rescues at sea.

“As America’s cruise line, we carry more active military members and veterans than any other cruise line, so it’s our honor to host this special salute to military women as part of Fleet Week in Miami, where we’re headquartered and sail five of our beautiful ships,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We want all members of the military to know that we greatly appreciate their service and their sacrifice.”

Fleet Week is an annual tradition that honors the many contributions made by the men and women of the United States Armed Forces. Fleet Week Miami, which began May 5 and continues through May 12, is providing a series of community outreach opportunities and events, including concerts by Navy and Marine Corps bands, guided ship tours, ceremonies and tributes to service members.

Carnival said it honors the military on every sailing with a military appreciation gathering – with most military appreciation events expanding the tribute to Military Appreciation Day across the fleet. In 2023, Carnival hosted more than 1,500 military gatherings attended by tens of thousands of guests across the fleet.