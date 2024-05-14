Carnival Corporation Completes Fleetwide Rollout of SpaceX’s Starlink

Carnival Corporation has completed the rollout of Starlink internet connectivity across its fleet.

Guests and crew onboard Carnival ships can use the high-speed, low-latency connectivity to stay connected, stream content and work remotely.

“Starlink has been a game-changer for the onboard connectivity experience our cruise lines deliver to their guests, and we’ve already seen a surge in guest satisfaction and positive feedback from the super-fast and reliable Wi-Fi service we provide onboard,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

“We see this technology as a win-win-win – it provides our guests with more flexibility to stay as connected as they’d like on vacation, it allows our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and it enhances our onboard operational systems.”

The company began its fleetwide rollout of Starlink in December 2022 with Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises ships, followed by Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.