Ambassador Cruise Line Launches June Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line launched its June Campaign featuring savings on its 2024-25 and 2025-26 itineraries.

Guests can take advantage of the various offers when booking between May 30 and July 10, 2024, for the 2024-25 season (June 2, 2024, to March 21, 2025) and from May 30 to July 31, 2024, for the 2025-26 season (April 6, 2025, to April 20, 2026). These offers include Buy One Get One Half Price savings for a second guest, discounts on drinks packages with the Ambassador Fare, and low deposits starting from just £50 per person.

The offers are available for both ships, with the Ambience operating from her homeport of London Tilbury and the Ambition sailing from seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

June Campaign highlights include: