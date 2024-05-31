Ambassador Cruise Line Launches June Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line launched its June Campaign featuring savings on its 2024-25 and 2025-26 itineraries.
Guests can take advantage of the various offers when booking between May 30 and July 10, 2024, for the 2024-25 season (June 2, 2024, to March 21, 2025) and from May 30 to July 31, 2024, for the 2025-26 season (April 6, 2025, to April 20, 2026). These offers include Buy One Get One Half Price savings for a second guest, discounts on drinks packages with the Ambassador Fare, and low deposits starting from just £50 per person.
The offers are available for both ships, with the Ambience operating from her homeport of London Tilbury and the Ambition sailing from seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.
June Campaign highlights include:
- Buy One Get One Half Price: With the Buy One Get One Half Price, all Ambassador Fare bookings will also receive 15 percent off onboard drinks packages on 2024-25 sailings and 25 percent off 2025-26 sailings.
- Limited Time Offer of £50 per person deposit: Guests who book any future sailing between May 30 and June 13, 2024, get a low deposit fee of £50 per person.
- Kids from £99 on Multigenerational Sailings: Valid on seven multigenerational sailings in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.