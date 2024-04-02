United Waterways Appoints Sascha Gill as CEO

The United Waterways group announced the appointment of Sascha Gill as its Chief Executive Officer, according to a press release.

Robert Straubhaar, founder and main shareholder of the Group, will focus on the chairmanship and the strategic direction of the company.

Previously, Gill held a role at Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), where he was focused on engagement with the European Commission’s technical working groups on maritime decarbonization and NGOs, working on marine protection and biodiversity conservation. Prior to that, he held senior nautical and hotel operation positions.

“I am fully dedicated to ensuring that Cruise Vacations continues to grow as one of the preferred and managed eco-friendly vacation options,” said Gill. “This company has a highly professional and competent team that has helped build global brands. I am confident that we can once more lead the way in white label operations and further develop the expertise to meet the industry’s goals for maritime decarbonization.”

Straubhaar said: “The demands on passenger shipping are changing rapidly and the industry needs to adapt its focus and, in particular, pool its expertise. I consider it a stroke of luck for the passenger shipping industry and for United Waterways that Sascha Gill has accepted this challenge.”