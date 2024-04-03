Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Triton Submarines Delivers Submersible to Scenic Eclipse II

Triton Submarines delivered its Triton 660/9 AVA, the first free-form acrylic pressure hull submersible model, to the Scenic Eclipse II, according to a press release.

With a capacity of carrying a pilot plus eight Scenic passengers to depths of 200 meters, the modular interior of the submersible can be re-configured in minutes, turning the space into a venue equipped with seating, integrated lighting, a high-fidelity surround audio system and air-conditioning. Subsea activities can range from cocktails and casinos to weddings and private dining.

In addition, the two companies have announced the signing of a letter of intent for two further units of this model.

The Scenic Eclipse II’s inaugural season began on March 13, 2024, with its journey from Valparaiso across the Pacific.

