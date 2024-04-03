Triton Submarines Delivers Submersible to Scenic Eclipse II

Triton Submarines delivered its Triton 660/9 AVA, the first free-form acrylic pressure hull submersible model, to the Scenic Eclipse II, according to a press release.

With a capacity of carrying a pilot plus eight Scenic passengers to depths of 200 meters, the modular interior of the submersible can be re-configured in minutes, turning the space into a venue equipped with seating, integrated lighting, a high-fidelity surround audio system and air-conditioning. Subsea activities can range from cocktails and casinos to weddings and private dining.

In addition, the two companies have announced the signing of a letter of intent for two further units of this model.

The Scenic Eclipse II’s inaugural season began on March 13, 2024, with its journey from Valparaiso across the Pacific.

Photo Credit: Nick Verola