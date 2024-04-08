Seattle Kicks off 2024 Cruise Season; Celebrates 25 Years of Cruising

The 2024 cruise season officially started at the Port of Seattle’s Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, marking 25 years of sailing to Alaska this year.

The port welcomed the Norwegian Bliss for this year’s first sailing from Seattle to Alaska, exploring Dawes Glacier, Juneau and Ketchikan.

The 2024 season runs from April 6 to October 28, with a total of 275 scheduled sailings. The port anticipates 1.7 million passengers in 2024.

“Over the last 25 years, the cruise business has become a significant part of our local economy, contributing to hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs. All that activity comes with environmental impacts, however, and so the Port of Seattle is committed to providing a leadership role in advancing maritime decarbonization,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins.

“Through our trailblazing collaboration — the Pacific Northwest to Alaska Green Corridor — we are studying the feasibility of cruise ships sailing on zero-emission green methanol in the Alaska market. Our objective is to provide a road map for maritime leaders worldwide that demonstrates the viability of a greener industry, one that serves our communities and passengers while minimizing environmental and social impacts.”