Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Royal Caribbean Partners with Make-A-Wish to Support Children

Make a Wish

Royal Caribbean International is teaming up with Make-A-Wish to support the nonprofit’s mission of creating life-changing memories for children and their families, according to a press release.

With the Wishes at Sea program, Royal Caribbean aims to contribute to the nonprofit’s efforts with both fundraising and family experiences on special sailings. Starting today, guests can donate online and learn about other ways they can join Royal Caribbean in this commitment. In addition to making donations online, travelers will also be able to raise awareness and funds onboard and on the cruise line’s private destinations. Activities will range from Walk for Wishes 5Ks and walkathons to auctions for exclusive experiences and more.

“The memories we make with our families and friends on vacation are among the moments that are the most special and impactful, and for wish kids and their families, that very impact can change the course of their lives,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We are thrilled and humbled to partner with Make-A-Wish for years to come. In this partnership, we are in a position to do what we love – delivering memorable vacations – while making a difference in the lives of those at the heart of Royal Caribbean, families, who need it most.”

Royal Caribbean will offer specially planned getaways for wish kids and their families, featuring adventures at Perfect Day at CocoCay such as a high-flying experience on the Up, Up & Away helium balloon and VIP treatment from start to finish.

“As we celebrate World Wish Month, we are grateful to partner with Royal Caribbean International and open a sea of new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of granting life-changing wishes,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We know that a wish can chart a new course in these children’s lives, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work together to deliver that life-changing impact.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.