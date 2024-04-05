Margaritaville at Sea Unveils Stateroom Options on Islander

Margaritaville at Sea unveiled a variety of stateroom and suite options onboard its newest ship, Islander, set to embark on its maiden voyage in June from Port Tampa Bay.

Each of the ship’s 1,105 staterooms will be updated with new furnishings, fixtures and Margaritaville signature bedding, pillows and linens. Additionally, each room will feature custom stylings, including Signature Suites inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s popular songs.

“We are excited to welcome guests onboard our newest ship, debuting a variety of staterooms designed to elevate and refine the Margaritaville experience at sea,” said Brad Schwaeble, COO of Margaritaville. “As we expand, we want to ensure that travelers are immediately transported to the Margaritaville state of mind by featuring some of our more popular venues throughout our hotels, resorts, and restaurants – while most importantly, creating new ones unique to our cruise line.”

The vessel will feature six Signature Grand Suites themed and influenced by songs such as “Come Monday” and “Everlasting Moon.”These suites will also feature an extra spacious balcony with private loungers; large walk-in showers; a separate seating area; exclusive concierge services; complimentary nightly dining in the Islander Dining Room and more.

The 700 balcony staterooms include Grand Terrace Corner Suites; Serene Junior Suites; Wake View Balcony staterooms; and Premium Extended Balcony and Breezy Balcony staterooms.

Additional options include the Picturesque Ocean View and Cozy Interior staterooms. Basic stateroom amenities include TVs, bathroom with shower, in-room safe, hair dryers, 110v and 220v outlets and USB outlets, vanity areas and storage space.