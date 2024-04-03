Liverpool Cruise Port Joins Global Ports Holding Network

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced that it has signed a 50-year agreement with Peel Ports Group’s subsidiary, The Mersey Docks and Harbour Company, to operate cruise services at Liverpool Cruise Port.

The announcemet was held at the Cruise terminal in Liverpool, bringing together leaders from Global Ports Holding, Peel Ports Group and Liverpool City Council.

GPH plans to invest up to £25 million into infrastructure enhancements, including the addition of a new floating dock that will increase capacity and allow for the simultaneous berthing of two 300-meter ships and over 7,000 passengers a day, according to a press release.

This investment will also see the construction of a new terminal building, featuring waterfront retail and hospitality offerings.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and chief executive officer of Global Ports Holding, said: “The addition of Liverpool Cruise Port, our first cruise port in the British Isles, to our network marks another important milestone in GPH’s ongoing development and growth.

“I would like to thank Liverpool City Council and Peel Ports for their support throughout the process. Liverpool boasts a rich maritime heritage, and the GPH team looks forward to working with all stakeholders to further enhance the success of this remarkable destination.”

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “We are proud to be embarking on a new strategic partnership with Global Ports Holding (GPH) as it takes over operations at the Liverpool Cruise Terminal.

“Liverpool City Council’s stewardship of the Terminal over the last two decades has truly transformed the City into a thriving cruise tourism destination. We see this new chapter as an opportunity for us to honor that legacy.

“We look forward to making that vision a reality alongside GPH through a strategic partnership and our combined maritime and cruise expertise, as well as to exploring other potential opportunities as part of the wider Peel Ports Group portfolio.”

Andrew Lewis, Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council: “Liverpool City Council is delighted to have helped enable this historic agreement between Peel Ports and Global Ports Holdings.

“Responsibility for Liverpool’s cruise operations now passes to a world-leading operator, with ambitious plans to grow Liverpool’s position as an excellent cruise and tourism destination. We look forward to working closely with GPH to support their ambitions, and to extending a welcome to many more visitors to Liverpool.”

Photo from left: David Huck, Mehmet Ali Deniz, Andrew Lewis and Stephen Xuereb