Holland America Line Announces Updated 2025 Grand World Voyage Itinerary

Holland America Line released a refreshed itinerary for its 2025 Grand World Voyage sailing aboard the Zuiderdam in 2025, according to a press release.

The updated itinerary includes portions to replace the previously announced route through the Red Sea, including new ports in Africa and Europe as well as a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The changes will affect the last 43 days of the 124-day world tour. The updated sailing will now visit one more port than originally planned, calling at 49 ports in 34 countries and territories, across six continents. The world tour will end on May 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“The safety of our guests and crew is of the utmost importance, and we have made the decision to avoid the Red Sea after close consultation with global security experts and government authorities,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Making this change now allows us to provide certainty for our guests in preparing for this 124-day trip around the world. The new itinerary was built with guest experience top of mind and maintains exciting European and African destinations with even more ports to explore in the Mediterranean.”

Following the originally planned visit to Cape Town, South Africa, the new itinerary now includes a visit to Walvis Bay, Namibia, before heading north toward Praia, Ilha de Santiago, Cape Verde. The ship will then explore the Mediterranean, calling at originally scheduled ports in Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Alexandria, Egypt; Athens, Greece; Rome and Naples, Italy; Lisbon, Portugal; and Barcelona, Spain. Newly added ports include Valletta, Malta; Tangier, Morocco; Arrecife, Alicante, Cartagena and Tenerife, Spain; Olbia and Sardinia, Italy; and Kusadasi, Turkey, pending final confirmation from relevant ports.

“Guests joining us for our 2025 Grand World Voyage will be able to immerse themselves in exciting destinations across the globe. Not only will added calls to destinations like Kusadasi grant access to the wonders of Ephesus, but originally scheduled destinations such as Alexandria will allow guests to take in the sights of both the Pyramids of Giza and Sakkara, as well as give them a chance to answer the riddle of the Sphinx,” said Bodensteiner.