Heritage Expeditions Launches 2025 Kiwi Cruise Season

Heritage Expeditions is celebrating the launch of its 2025 Kiwi Cruise Season as well as 40 years of exploring New Zealand’s remote destinations, according to a press release.

Commercial Director and Expedition Leader Aaron Russ said: “Our 2025 season continues Heritage Expeditions pioneering tradition of intimate explorations of rarely-visited New Zealand destinations accessible only by sea including Fiordland, Stewart and Ulva Islands, and Marlborough Sounds and Abel Tasman National Park”.

“New five-day voyage Unseen Queen Charlotte Sound: A Walking Cruise of Queen Charlotte Sound has been specially designed for more active travelers looking to explore these remote waterways, coves and coastlines.

“This voyage gives walking and hiking enthusiasts the opportunity to trek sections of the iconic Queen Charlotte Walkway, discover the rich whaling history of Perano, and experience thrilling island explorations of renowned conservation success stories Motuara and Blumine Islands.”

“Other additions include summer sailings of their Unseen Stewart Island voyage, while purpose-built expedition yacht Heritage Explorer provided an unparalleled platform for exploring and experiencing these iconic Kiwi destinations.

“Purpose-built in New Zealand, Heritage Explorer combines comfort and refined surroundings with the nimble maneuverability allowing navigations of narrow waterways, fiords and island clusters off limits to larger vessels,” said Russ.