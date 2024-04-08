Hannah Waddingham to Serve as Godmother of Sun Princess

Actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest ship, the Sun Princess, according to a press release.

Known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham will christen the ship at the naming ceremony at the Port of Barcelona on April 23, 2024.

“We’re delighted to welcome the luminous and elegant Hannah Waddingham to serve as Godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“Just like Sun Princess, she exudes sophistication, beauty and wonderment through her inspiring work as a talented and award-winning actress and performer. We’re truly honored Hannah will officially name our most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created, and join an esteemed group of Princess Godparents including members of the Royal family.”

The Sun Princess officially began its inaugural cruise season on February 28, 2024, and currently is sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in October for the ship’s first Caribbean season.