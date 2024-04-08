Fred. Olsen Reveals Grand Voyage and New 2025 Cruises on Balmoral

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveiled four new cruises setting sail in 2025, including its 45-night Grand Voyage, according to a press release.

The Balmoral’s Grand Voyage explores the Caribbean and Central America offering the chance to discover islands and rainforests, spot endemic wildlife such as sloths and capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica and more.

For travelers wanting to explore northern Norway, the “In Search of the Northern Lights” itinerary departs on January 18 and takes guests to seek out the Aurora Borealis and experience crossing the Arctic Circle.

The “Winter Warmth in the Canary Islands” voyage, departing on February 2, offers the chance to explore volcanic landscapes, sample local produce and wander through the botanical gardens in Madeira.The fourth itinerary is the “Springtime Norwegian Fjords”, which sails down Sognefjord, one of Norway’s longest and deepest fjords.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary product development at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “These four new itineraries have been carefully hand-crafted by our team of Journey Planners. The springtime cruise in Norway has been timed to showcase the very best of the fjords and mountain scenery, while North Norway will give guests the ideal opportunity to witness the Northern Lights – with 2025 being one of the best years to observe the natural phenomenon.

“Guests will also be able to embrace the local way of life in each of the destinations they are visiting and seek out native wildlife.

“Whether guests are sailing for the first or tenth time, there really is a huge variety of cruises to suit everyone’s desires.”